Analysts Set Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (INO) Target Price at $20.10

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.10.

INO has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. HC Wainwright set a $13.00 target price on Inovio Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Maxim Group set a $12.00 target price on Inovio Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th.

Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ INO) traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $5.26. 1,443,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,391,085. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $9.86. The stock has a market cap of $452.02, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 2.55.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.13 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 208.92% and a negative return on equity of 66.07%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $101,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $115,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $117,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, First Interstate Bank increased its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 291.9% during the third quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 24,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 18,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.64% of the company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc (Inovio) is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which is involved in developing deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) immunotherapies and vaccines focused on treating and preventing cancers and infectious diseases. The Company’s DNA-based immunotherapies, in combination with its electroporation delivery devices, generates immune responses, in particular T cells, in the body to fight target diseases.

