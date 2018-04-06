Analysts Set Mercantile Bank Corp. (MBWM) Price Target at $37.50

Mercantile Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:MBWM) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.83.

MBWM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. Sandler O’Neill set a $39.00 price target on Mercantile Bank and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Hovde Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.50 price target on shares of Mercantile Bank in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Mercantile Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st.

In other news, Director Thomas R. Sullivan sold 6,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.28, for a total transaction of $237,560.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,502.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 53,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. now owns 89,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149 shares during the period. 52.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MBWM stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,948. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Mercantile Bank has a 1 year low of $28.92 and a 1 year high of $38.08. The stock has a market cap of $551.78, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.70.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 21.64%. The business had revenue of $32.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.93 million. analysts forecast that Mercantile Bank will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 8th. This is a boost from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.56%.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

