Analysts Set Otonomy Inc (OTIC) Target Price at $10.67

Otonomy Inc (NASDAQ:OTIC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Otonomy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Otonomy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised Otonomy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th.

Otonomy stock remained flat at $$4.40 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 34,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,052. The company has a market capitalization of $129.95, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 2.94. Otonomy has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $21.15.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.05. Otonomy had a negative return on equity of 63.35% and a negative net margin of 7,292.07%. The firm had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.46 million. Otonomy’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Otonomy will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Otonomy by 17.9% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 5.7% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 13.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 53,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 21,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otonomy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Otonomy Company Profile

Otonomy, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for diseases and disorders of the ear. The Company’s product candidates include OTIPRIO, OTO-104 and OTO-311. OTIPRIO is a single-dose, physician-administered antibacterial, which is used for the treatment of pediatric patients with bilateral otitis media with effusion undergoing tympanostomy tube placement (TTP) surgery and is available for commercial purchase.

