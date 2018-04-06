Analysts Set Pioneer Energy Services (PES) Price Target at $3.94

Pioneer Energy Services (NYSE:PES) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.94.

A number of analysts have commented on PES shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Pioneer Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Jefferies Group set a $4.00 price target on Pioneer Energy Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. ValuEngine cut Pioneer Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pioneer Energy Services in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Energy Services in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.

Shares of Pioneer Energy Services stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,137. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.38, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 2.95. Pioneer Energy Services has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $4.50.

Pioneer Energy Services (NYSE:PES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $126.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.99 million. Pioneer Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 23.31% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Energy Services will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pioneer Energy Services news, Director C John Thompson sold 25,000 shares of Pioneer Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.94, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,015 shares of company stock valued at $91,805. 6.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Energy Services by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 212,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 78,212 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Energy Services by 275.6% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 61,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 44,763 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Energy Services by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,217,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after buying an additional 268,766 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Energy Services by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,832,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,690,000 after buying an additional 391,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Energy Services by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 392,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 23,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.47% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Energy Services

Pioneer Energy Services Corp. provides land-based drilling and production services to oil and gas exploration and production companies in the United States and Colombia. The company offers contract land drilling services in the Marcellus/Utica, Eagle Ford, Permian Basin, and Bakken regions, as well as in Colombia.

