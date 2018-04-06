Analysts Set Sunrun Inc (RUN) Target Price at $10.14

Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.43.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RUN. Bank of America cut Sunrun from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Goldman Sachs increased their price objective on Sunrun from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. UBS started coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RUN traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,582,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,050,074. The company has a market cap of $1,053.65, a PE ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of -1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Sunrun has a 1-year low of $4.21 and a 1-year high of $10.16.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 6th. The energy company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $146.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.62 million. Sunrun had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 8.54%. sell-side analysts predict that Sunrun will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunrun news, CEO Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 36,522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total transaction of $325,776.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 24.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,870 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 9,848 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 76,162 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 11,937 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 89,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 289,287 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 13,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,919 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 16,537 shares in the last quarter. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WARNING: “Analysts Set Sunrun Inc (RUN) Target Price at $10.14” was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/analysts-set-sunrun-inc-run-target-price-at-10-14.html.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc is engaged in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems (Projects) in the United States. The Company is engaged in providing solar energy services and products to its customers. As of December 31, 2016, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems in the United States, with approximately 134,000 customers across 16 states, as well as the District of Columbia.

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.