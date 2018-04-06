Analysts Set The Western Union Company (WU) Target Price at $19.19

Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.19.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Western Union from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet cut The Western Union from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Western Union in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho upgraded The Western Union from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded The Western Union from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th.

Shares of The Western Union (NYSE:WU) traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.35. The stock had a trading volume of 4,543,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,218,369. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -6.17. The Western Union has a 1-year low of $18.39 and a 1-year high of $22.21. The stock has a market cap of $9,071.15, a PE ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.05.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The credit services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04). The Western Union had a positive return on equity of 206.81% and a negative net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. research analysts expect that The Western Union will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 16th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 15th. This is a boost from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently -60.80%.

In other The Western Union news, insider Amintore Schenkel sold 15,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total value of $343,044.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,060,331.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Claude Farah sold 50,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $1,092,479.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 152,362 shares in the company, valued at $3,275,783. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of The Western Union by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 11,335,825 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $215,494,000 after purchasing an additional 363,239 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Western Union by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,139,401 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $173,740,000 after acquiring an additional 94,611 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of The Western Union by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,203,357 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $155,945,000 after acquiring an additional 483,400 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Western Union by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,517,365 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $104,692,000 after acquiring an additional 673,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of The Western Union by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,977,156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $75,605,000 after acquiring an additional 131,522 shares in the last quarter.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Company (Western Union) is a provider of money movement and payment services. The Company operates through three segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Consumer-to-Business and Business Solutions. The Company’s Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents.

