Analyzing Aluminum Co. of China (ACH) and Century Aluminum (CENX)

Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE: ACH) and Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Aluminum Co. of China and Century Aluminum’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aluminum Co. of China $26.65 billion 0.31 $204.00 million N/A N/A Century Aluminum $1.59 billion 0.93 $48.58 million $0.36 46.92

Aluminum Co. of China has higher revenue and earnings than Century Aluminum.

Risk & Volatility

Aluminum Co. of China has a beta of 0.23, suggesting that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Century Aluminum has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Aluminum Co. of China and Century Aluminum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aluminum Co. of China N/A N/A N/A Century Aluminum 3.02% 4.52% 2.26%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.4% of Aluminum Co. of China shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.2% of Century Aluminum shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Century Aluminum shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Aluminum Co. of China and Century Aluminum, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aluminum Co. of China 0 3 1 0 2.25 Century Aluminum 0 2 3 0 2.60

Century Aluminum has a consensus target price of $20.38, suggesting a potential upside of 19.99%. Given Century Aluminum’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Century Aluminum is more favorable than Aluminum Co. of China.

Summary

Century Aluminum beats Aluminum Co. of China on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aluminum Co. of China

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of alumina, primary aluminum and energy products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment is involved in mining and purchasing of bauxite and other raw materials; and production and sale of alumina, as well as alumina-related products, such as alumina hydrate, alumina-based chemical products, and gallium. The Primary Aluminum segment procures alumina and other raw materials, supplemental materials, and electricity power; and produces and sells aluminum and aluminum-related products, such as carbon products, aluminum alloy products, and other electrolytic aluminum products. The Trading segment trades in alumina, primary aluminum, aluminum fabrication products, other non-ferrous metal products, coal products, raw and ancillary materials, and supplemental materials; and provides logistics and transport services to external customers. The Energy segment engages in the research and development, production, and operation of energy products, including coal mining; generates and sells electricity to regional power grid corporations using thermal power, wind power, and solar power sources; and manufacture of energy related equipment. The company also manufactures, acquires, and distributes bauxite mines, limestone ore, aluminum magnesium ore, and related nonferrous metal products; and provides research and development services. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum in the United States and Iceland. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

