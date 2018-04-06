Analyzing Balfour Beatty (BAFYY) & Thor Industries (THO)

Balfour Beatty (OTCMKTS: BAFYY) and Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) are both mid-cap construction companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Balfour Beatty and Thor Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Balfour Beatty $8.91 billion 0.29 $216.51 million $0.19 39.53 Thor Industries $7.25 billion 0.83 $374.25 million $7.09 16.02

Thor Industries has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Balfour Beatty. Thor Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Balfour Beatty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Balfour Beatty pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Thor Industries pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Balfour Beatty pays out 31.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Thor Industries pays out 20.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Thor Industries has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years. Thor Industries is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Balfour Beatty and Thor Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Balfour Beatty 0 0 0 0 N/A Thor Industries 1 3 7 0 2.55

Thor Industries has a consensus target price of $130.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.43%. Given Thor Industries’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Thor Industries is more favorable than Balfour Beatty.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Balfour Beatty shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.0% of Thor Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.6% of Thor Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Balfour Beatty and Thor Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Balfour Beatty N/A N/A N/A Thor Industries 5.38% 28.42% 17.41%

Summary

Thor Industries beats Balfour Beatty on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Balfour Beatty Company Profile

There is no company description available for Balfour Beatty PLC.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles, and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles segments. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, and Basecamp trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, A.C.E., Alante, Precept, Greyhawk, and Redhawk trade names; and luxury Class A motorhomes under Insignia, Aspire, Anthem, and Cornerstone trade names. It also provides conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels under the Montana, Springdale, Hideout, Sprinter, Outback, Laredo, Bullet, Fuzion, Raptor, Passport, Cougar, Coleman, Kodiak, Aspen Trail, Aerolite, Voltage, Cruiser, Volante, Sunset Trail, Zinger, Landmark, Bighorn, Elkridge, Trail Runner, North Trail, Cyclone, Torque, Prowler, Wilderness, Shadow Cruiser, Fun Finder, MPG, Radiance, Stryker, Sportsmen, Spree, Venom, Durango, SportTrek, Connect, Sportster, Sonic, Jay Flight, Jay Feather, Eagle, Pinnacle, Seismic, Launch, Autumn Ridge, Solstice, Highlander, Mesa Ridge, and Open Range trade names; and luxury fifth wheels under the Redwood and DRV Mobile Suites trade names. In addition, the company offers equestrian recreational vehicle products with living quarters under trade names, such as Premiere, Silverado, Ranger, Laredo, Trail Boss, and Trail Hand; and lightweight travel trailers and specialty products under Camplite and Quicksilver trade names. Further, it provides aluminum extrusion and specialized component products. The company markets its recreational vehicles through independent dealers. Thor Industries, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is based in Elkhart, Indiana.

Receive News & Ratings for Balfour Beatty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balfour Beatty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.