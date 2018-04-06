Contrasting Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) and Cable One (CABO)

Cable One (NYSE: CABO) and Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.1% of Cable One shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.7% of Entercom Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Cable One shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.6% of Entercom Communications shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Cable One has a beta of 0.23, suggesting that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Entercom Communications has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cable One and Entercom Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cable One 24.63% 23.21% 6.38% Entercom Communications 39.55% 0.08% 0.03%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cable One and Entercom Communications’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cable One $960.03 million 4.12 $234.02 million $21.61 31.97 Entercom Communications $592.88 million 2.20 $233.84 million ($0.45) -21.44

Cable One has higher revenue and earnings than Entercom Communications. Entercom Communications is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cable One, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Cable One and Entercom Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cable One 1 1 2 0 2.25 Entercom Communications 0 0 1 0 3.00

Cable One currently has a consensus target price of $790.33, indicating a potential upside of 14.40%. Given Cable One’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Cable One is more favorable than Entercom Communications.

Dividends

Cable One pays an annual dividend of $7.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Entercom Communications pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Cable One pays out 32.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Entercom Communications pays out -80.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Cable One has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Entercom Communications is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Cable One beats Entercom Communications on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc. owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers data services, including home.cableone.net, an Internet portal that provides various email addresses; and WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides video services, such as basic video services comprising local networks; local community programming that include governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls. In addition, the company offers premium channels; and advanced video services, such as whole-home DVRs and high-definition set-top boxes, as well as TV Everywhere product, which enables its video customers to stream various channels and shows to mobile devices and computers. Further, it provides voice and international calling by the minute services; and a suite of digital advertising products comprising Website construction, targeted display, and short- and long-form video production. As of March 1, 2018, the company served approximately 800,000 residential and business customers in 21 Western, Midwestern, and Southern states. Cable One, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

Entercom Communications Company Profile

Entercom Communications Corp. operates as a radio broadcasting company in the United States. The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others. As of February 20, 2018, it had a portfolio of approximately 235 radio stations, digital platforms, and live events. Entercom Communications Corp. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania.

