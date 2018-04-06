Critical Review: Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) vs. Its Competitors

Enzo Biochem (NYSE: ENZ) is one of 21 publicly-traded companies in the “Medical laboratories” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Enzo Biochem to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.8% of Enzo Biochem shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.0% of shares of all “Medical laboratories” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.9% of Enzo Biochem shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.8% of shares of all “Medical laboratories” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Enzo Biochem and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Enzo Biochem $107.80 million -$2.50 million -120.20 Enzo Biochem Competitors $1.13 billion $77.59 million 209.44

Enzo Biochem’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Enzo Biochem. Enzo Biochem is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Enzo Biochem has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enzo Biochem’s peers have a beta of 1.24, meaning that their average stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Enzo Biochem and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enzo Biochem 0 0 0 0 N/A Enzo Biochem Competitors 107 449 528 17 2.41

As a group, “Medical laboratories” companies have a potential upside of 17.35%. Given Enzo Biochem’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Enzo Biochem has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Enzo Biochem and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enzo Biochem -1.38% -2.95% -2.42% Enzo Biochem Competitors -110.24% -188.04% -38.52%

Summary

Enzo Biochem peers beat Enzo Biochem on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Enzo Biochem

Enzo Biochem, Inc., an integrated diagnostic bioscience company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. The company operates in three segments: Clinical Labs, Life Sciences, and Therapeutics. The Clinical Labs segment provides routine and esoteric clinical laboratory tests or procedures used in general patient care by physicians to establish or support a diagnosis, monitor treatment or medication levels, and search for an otherwise undiagnosed condition. This segment operates a full-service clinical laboratory in Farmingdale, New York; a network of approximately 29 patient service centers in New York and New Jersey; and a free standing ?STAT' or rapid response laboratory in New York City, as well as a full-service phlebotomy department. The Life Sciences segment manufactures, develops, and markets products and tools to life sciences, drug development, and clinical research customers. It offers proteins, antibodies, peptides, small molecules, labeling probes, dyes, and kits, which provide tools for target identification/validation, content analysis, gene expression analysis, nucleic acid detection, protein biochemistry and detection, and cellular analysis to life science researchers. This segment provides its products to scientific experts in the fields of cancer, cardiovascular disease, neurological disorders, diabetes and obesity, endocrine disorders, infectious and autoimmune disease, hepatotoxicity, and renal injury. The Therapeutics segment is involved in the research and development of therapeutic drug candidates in the areas of gastrointestinal, infectious, ophthalmic, and metabolic diseases. The company markets its products and services through its direct sales force and a network of distributors in the United States and internationally. Enzo Biochem, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

