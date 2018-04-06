Financial Contrast: Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) versus First Foundation (FFWM)

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE: CFR) and First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Cullen/Frost Bankers has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Foundation has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.2% of Cullen/Frost Bankers shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.1% of First Foundation shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of Cullen/Frost Bankers shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.5% of First Foundation shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Cullen/Frost Bankers and First Foundation, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cullen/Frost Bankers 0 12 2 0 2.14 First Foundation 0 1 4 0 2.80

Cullen/Frost Bankers currently has a consensus price target of $103.79, indicating a potential downside of 3.64%. First Foundation has a consensus price target of $20.63, indicating a potential upside of 9.18%. Given First Foundation’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe First Foundation is more favorable than Cullen/Frost Bankers.

Dividends

Cullen/Frost Bankers pays an annual dividend of $2.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. First Foundation does not pay a dividend. Cullen/Frost Bankers pays out 41.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cullen/Frost Bankers has raised its dividend for 25 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cullen/Frost Bankers and First Foundation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cullen/Frost Bankers $1.23 billion 5.58 $364.14 million $5.45 19.76 First Foundation $175.52 million 4.20 $27.58 million $0.97 19.47

Cullen/Frost Bankers has higher revenue and earnings than First Foundation. First Foundation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cullen/Frost Bankers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Cullen/Frost Bankers and First Foundation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cullen/Frost Bankers 29.62% 11.78% 1.17% First Foundation 15.71% 10.28% 0.85%

Summary

Cullen/Frost Bankers beats First Foundation on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. It provides commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction, equipment, inventories and accounts receivable, and acquisition financing; commercial leasing; and treasury management services. The company also offers consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, automated-teller machines (ATMs), overdraft facilities, installment and real estate loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, drive-in and night deposit services, safe deposit facilities, and brokerage services. Its international banking services comprise accepting deposits, making loans, issuing letter of credits, handling foreign collections, transmitting funds, and dealing in foreign exchange. In addition, the company acts as correspondent for approximately 203 financial institutions; offers trust, investment, agency, and custodial services for individual and corporate clients; provides capital market services consisting of sales and trading, new issue underwriting, money market trading, advisory services, and securities safekeeping and clearance; and supports international business activities. Further, it offers insurance and securities brokerage services; holds securities for investment purposes; and provides loans to qualified borrowers, as well as offers investment management services to Frost-managed mutual funds, institutions, and individuals. The company operates approximately 134 financial centers and approximately 1,300 ATMs in Texas. It serves energy, manufacturing, services, construction, retail, telecommunications, healthcare, military, and transportation industries. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking; and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit. It also provides various specialized services comprising trust services, online banking, remote deposit capture, merchant credit card services, ATM cards, Visa debit cards, and business sweep accounts, as well as insurance brokerage services. In addition, the company offers investment management and financial planning services; advisory and coordination services in the areas of estate planning, retirement planning, charitable and business ownership issues, and issues faced by executives of publicly-traded companies; and financial, investment, and economic advisory and related services. Further, it provides support services, including the processing and transmission of financial and economic data for charitable organizations. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

