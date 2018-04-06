Head-To-Head Review: KB Home (KBH) vs. Gafisa (GFA)

Gafisa (NYSE: GFA) and KB Home (NYSE:KBH) are both construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.9% of Gafisa shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.7% of KB Home shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.6% of KB Home shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Gafisa has a beta of 2.09, meaning that its share price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KB Home has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Gafisa and KB Home’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gafisa -121.63% -66.47% -21.52% KB Home 2.15% 11.16% 4.11%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Gafisa and KB Home’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gafisa $190.80 million 0.49 -$266.17 million N/A N/A KB Home $4.37 billion 0.58 $180.59 million $1.85 15.72

KB Home has higher revenue and earnings than Gafisa.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Gafisa and KB Home, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gafisa 3 0 0 0 1.00 KB Home 5 10 1 0 1.75

KB Home has a consensus price target of $29.43, suggesting a potential upside of 1.20%. Given KB Home’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe KB Home is more favorable than Gafisa.

Dividends

Gafisa pays an annual dividend of $0.59 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.8%. KB Home pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. KB Home pays out 5.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

KB Home beats Gafisa on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gafisa

Gafisa S.A. operates as a homebuilder in Brazil. The company develops residential units, such as luxury buildings with swimming pools, gyms, visitor parking, and other amenities for upper-income customers; buildings for middle-income customers; and entry-level buildings and house units for lower-income customers. Gafisa S.A. also develops residential land subdivisions for sale; and provides construction services to third parties, and technical and real estate management services. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

About KB Home

KB HOME is a homebuilding company. The Company is engaged in selling and building a range of new homes designed primarily for first-time, move-up and active adult homebuyers, including attached and detached single-family residential homes. It operates through five segments, which consist of four homebuilding segments and one financial services segment. Its homebuilding segments include West Coast, Southwest, Central and Southeast. The homebuilding segments are engaged in the acquisition and development of land primarily for residential purposes. The financial services segment offers property and casualty insurance and, in certain instances, earthquake, flood and personal property insurance to its homebuyers in the same markets as its homebuilding segments, and provides title services in the majority of markets located within its Central and Southeast homebuilding segments. It offers homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

