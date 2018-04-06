Analyzing GATX (GATX) & The Competition

GATX (NYSE: GATX) is one of 13 publicly-traded companies in the “Transportation services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare GATX to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares GATX and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GATX 36.46% 12.15% 2.55% GATX Competitors -5.30% -34.36% -1.75%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GATX and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio GATX $1.38 billion $502.00 million 14.19 GATX Competitors $3.45 billion $123.54 million 27.55

GATX’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than GATX. GATX is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for GATX and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GATX 1 4 1 0 2.00 GATX Competitors 75 358 628 23 2.55

GATX presently has a consensus price target of $68.25, indicating a potential upside of 2.31%. As a group, “Transportation services” companies have a potential upside of 15.47%. Given GATX’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe GATX has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.7% of shares of all “Transportation services” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of GATX shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.7% of shares of all “Transportation services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

GATX pays an annual dividend of $1.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. GATX pays out 37.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Transportation services” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.5% and pay out 31.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

GATX has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GATX’s competitors have a beta of 0.27, indicating that their average stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

GATX competitors beat GATX on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, American Steamship Company (ASC), and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment primarily leases railcars and locomotives. This segment also offers services, including interior cleaning of railcars, routine maintenance and repairs to car body and safety appliances, regulatory compliance work, wheelset replacements, exterior blast and painting, and car stenciling. The Rail International segment leases railcars, as well as offers repair, regulatory compliance, and modernization work for railcars. The ASC segment operates a fleet of vessels that provide waterborne transportation of dry bulk commodities, such as iron ore, coal, limestone aggregates, and metallurgical limestone for the steel making, automobile manufacturing, electricity generation, and non-residential construction markets. The Portfolio Management segment is involved in leasing, marine, and asset remarketing operations, as well as manages portfolios of assets for third parties. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a fleet of 147,005 railcars; 665 locomotives; and 12 vessels. GATX Corporation was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

