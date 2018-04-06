Analyzing ITT (ITT) & Xylem (XYL)

ITT (NYSE: ITT) and Xylem (NYSE:XYL) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares ITT and Xylem’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ITT 4.39% 14.65% 6.18% Xylem 7.03% 17.95% 6.44%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ITT and Xylem’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ITT $2.59 billion 1.73 $113.50 million $2.59 19.53 Xylem $4.71 billion 2.97 $331.00 million $2.40 32.33

Xylem has higher revenue and earnings than ITT. ITT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Xylem, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for ITT and Xylem, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ITT 0 1 8 0 2.89 Xylem 0 3 8 0 2.73

ITT currently has a consensus target price of $56.29, indicating a potential upside of 11.28%. Xylem has a consensus target price of $71.64, indicating a potential downside of 7.69%. Given ITT’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ITT is more favorable than Xylem.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.2% of ITT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.0% of Xylem shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of ITT shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Xylem shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

ITT pays an annual dividend of $0.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Xylem pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. ITT pays out 20.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Xylem pays out 35.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. ITT has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years and Xylem has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

ITT has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Xylem has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Xylem beats ITT on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ITT

ITT Corporation (ITT) is a diversified manufacturer of engineered critical components and technology solutions for industrial markets. The Company’s product and service offerings are organized in four segments: Industrial Process, Motion Technologies, Interconnect Solutions and Control Technologies. Industrial Process manufactures engineered fluid process equipment, and is a provider of plant optimization, solutions and aftermarket services and parts. Motion Technologies manufactures brake components, shock absorbers and damping technologies for the automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation markets. Interconnect Solutions manufactures and designs a range of engineered connector solutions that makes it possible to transfer signal and power between electronic devices. Control Technologies manufactures equipment, including actuation, valves, and noise and energy absorption components for the aerospace and defense, and industrial markets.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc. is a water technology company. The Company designs, manufactures and services engineered solutions across a range of critical applications. It is an equipment and service provider for water and wastewater applications with a portfolio of products and services addressing the cycle of water, from collection, distribution and use to the return of water to the environment. It has three business segments, which include Water Infrastructure, Applied Water and Sensus. Water Infrastructure focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water, offering a range of products, including water and wastewater pumps, and controls and systems. Applied Water serves the uses of water and focuses on the residential, commercial, industrial and agricultural markets. The Sensus segment’s products include metering, networked communications, measurement and control technologies, software and services, including cloud-based analytics, remote monitoring and data management.

