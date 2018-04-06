Contrasting Dextera Surgical (NASDAQ:DXTR) and Koninklijke Philips (PHG)

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE: PHG) and Dextera Surgical (NASDAQ:DXTR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Koninklijke Philips has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dextera Surgical has a beta of -1.63, meaning that its share price is 263% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Koninklijke Philips and Dextera Surgical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Koninklijke Philips 0 5 3 0 2.38 Dextera Surgical 0 0 2 0 3.00

Koninklijke Philips presently has a consensus price target of $37.00, indicating a potential downside of 4.12%. Dextera Surgical has a consensus price target of $0.75, indicating a potential upside of 2,105.88%. Given Dextera Surgical’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Dextera Surgical is more favorable than Koninklijke Philips.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Koninklijke Philips and Dextera Surgical’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Koninklijke Philips $20.08 billion 1.78 $1.87 billion $1.24 31.12 Dextera Surgical $3.42 million 0.48 -$17.22 million N/A N/A

Koninklijke Philips has higher revenue and earnings than Dextera Surgical.

Profitability

This table compares Koninklijke Philips and Dextera Surgical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Koninklijke Philips 8.68% 6.93% 3.11% Dextera Surgical -402.96% N/A -195.83%

Dividends

Koninklijke Philips pays an annual dividend of $0.73 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Dextera Surgical does not pay a dividend. Koninklijke Philips pays out 58.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.8% of Koninklijke Philips shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.5% of Dextera Surgical shares are held by institutional investors. 10.4% of Dextera Surgical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Koninklijke Philips beats Dextera Surgical on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease. The Diagnosis & Treatment businesses segment delivers precision medicine and treatment, and therapy. The Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses segment provides consumers, care givers and clinicians with digital solutions that facilitate care by enabling precision medicine and population health management. The HealthTech Other segment comprises such items, as innovation, emerging businesses, royalties, among others. The Legacy Items segment consists mainly of separation costs, legacy legal items, legacy pension costs, among others.

Dextera Surgical Company Profile

Dextera Surgical Inc., formerly Cardica, Inc., designs and manufactures stapling devices that enable the advancement of minimally invasive surgical procedures. The Company is engaged in commercializing and developing its MicroCutter 5/80 stapler based on its staple-on-a-strip technology for use by thoracic, pediatric, bariatric, colorectal and general surgeons. Its MicroCutter 5/80 is a commercially available cartridge-based microcutter device with approximately five millimeter shaft diameter, over 80 degrees of articulation, and an approximately 30 millimeter staple line cleared for specified indications for use in the United States, and in the European Union (EU) for a range of indications for use. It designs, manufactures and markets automated anastomotic systems used by surgeons to perform anastomoses during on- or off-pump coronary artery bypass graft procedures and these products include the C-Port xA system, the C-Port Flex A system and the PAS-Port Proximal Anastomosis System.

