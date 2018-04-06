Reviewing Logitech (NASDAQ:LOGI) & Lenovo (LNVGY)

Logitech (NASDAQ: LOGI) and Lenovo (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Logitech has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lenovo has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Logitech pays an annual dividend of $0.41 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Lenovo pays an annual dividend of $0.77 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.5%. Logitech pays out 35.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Lenovo pays out 79.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Logitech and Lenovo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Logitech 1 0 4 0 2.60 Lenovo 0 0 0 0 N/A

Logitech currently has a consensus target price of $45.80, indicating a potential upside of 26.07%. Given Logitech’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Logitech is more favorable than Lenovo.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Logitech and Lenovo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Logitech $2.21 billion 2.70 $205.87 million $1.16 31.32 Lenovo $43.04 billion 0.13 $535.08 million $0.97 10.54

Lenovo has higher revenue and earnings than Logitech. Lenovo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Logitech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Logitech and Lenovo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Logitech 8.10% 23.38% 13.30% Lenovo -0.26% 6.86% 1.03%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

35.1% of Logitech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Lenovo shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Logitech shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Logitech beats Lenovo on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Logitech Company Profile

Logitech International S.A., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups. It also provides keyboards and covers for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices; pointing devices, such as PC and Mac-related mice, touchpads, and presenters; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combos; PC-based Webcams; and remote control and home automation products. The company sells its products through direct sales to retailers and e-tailers, as well as indirect sales through distributors. Its channel network includes consumer electronics distributors, retailers, mass merchandisers, specialty electronics stores, computer and telecommunications stores, value-added resellers, and online merchants. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland.

Lenovo Company Profile

Lenovo Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. The company operates through China, Asia Pacific, Europe-Middle East-Africa, and Americas segments. It offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smart phones; server, storage, and networking products; and laptops and desktops, as well as accessories. The company also distributes mobile phones, smart phones and tablets, and server and storage products; retails and services consumer electronic products; offers repair services for computer hardware and software systems; develops, owns, licenses, and sells communications hardware and software; and researches and develops mobile software, as well as operates as a procurement agency. In addition, it provides business planning, management, global supply chain, finance, and administration support services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong, and is considered as a Red Chip company due to its listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

