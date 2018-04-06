Analyzing Mueller Industries (MLI) & Its Rivals

Mueller Industries (NYSE: MLI) is one of 8 public companies in the “Rolling, drawing, & extruding of nonferrous metals” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Mueller Industries to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Mueller Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. As a group, “Rolling, drawing, & extruding of nonferrous metals” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.3% and pay out 23.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Mueller Industries has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

Mueller Industries has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mueller Industries’ competitors have a beta of 1.16, suggesting that their average stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.4% of Mueller Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.4% of shares of all “Rolling, drawing, & extruding of nonferrous metals” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of Mueller Industries shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of shares of all “Rolling, drawing, & extruding of nonferrous metals” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Mueller Industries and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mueller Industries 3.78% 16.47% 6.62% Mueller Industries Competitors 3.21% 15.74% 5.82%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Mueller Industries and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mueller Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A Mueller Industries Competitors 25 119 125 6 2.41

As a group, “Rolling, drawing, & extruding of nonferrous metals” companies have a potential upside of 7.85%. Given Mueller Industries’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Mueller Industries has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mueller Industries and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Mueller Industries $2.27 billion $85.59 million N/A Mueller Industries Competitors $3.03 billion $33.12 million 18.89

Mueller Industries’ competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Mueller Industries.

Summary

Mueller Industries beats its competitors on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries, Inc. manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Asia, and Mexico. Its Piping Systems segment manufactures copper tubes and fittings, plastic fittings, line sets, and related components for water distribution system, heating system, air-conditioning, and refrigeration applications, as well as drainage, waste, and vent systems. It also manufactures steel pipe nipples; and resells imported brass and plastic plumbing valves, malleable iron fittings, faucets, and plumbing specialty products. This segment sells its products primarily to plumbing, refrigeration, and air-conditioning wholesalers; and hardware wholesalers and co-ops, building product retailers, and air-conditioning original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) through its sales offices and distribution centers, and agents. The company's Industrial Metals segment manufactures and sells brass, bronze, and copper alloy rods; cold-formed aluminum and copper products for automotive, military ordnance, aerospace, and general manufacturing industries; brass and aluminum forgings for automotive components, brass fittings, industrial machinery, valve bodies, gear blanks, and computer hardware; and brass, aluminum, and stainless steel valves, as well as fluid control systems and gas train assembles for compressed gas, pharmaceutical, construction, and gas appliance markets. Its Climate segment offers valves, protection devices, and brass fittings, as well as tubular assemblies and fabrications for various OEMs in the commercial heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning (HVAC) and refrigeration markets; components and accessories for the air-conditioning and refrigeration markets; and coaxial heat exchangers and twisted tubes for HVAC, geothermal, refrigeration, swimming pool heat pump, marine, ice machine, commercial boiler, and heat reclamation markets. The company was founded in 1900 and is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

