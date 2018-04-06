Contrasting Ollie's Bargain Outlet (OLLI) and Hillenbrand (HI)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ: OLLI) and Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) are both mid-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and Hillenbrand, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ollie's Bargain Outlet 1 6 6 0 2.38 Hillenbrand 0 1 2 0 2.67

Ollie's Bargain Outlet presently has a consensus price target of $55.83, indicating a potential downside of 6.08%. Hillenbrand has a consensus price target of $53.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.72%. Given Hillenbrand’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hillenbrand is more favorable than Ollie's Bargain Outlet.

Profitability

This table compares Ollie's Bargain Outlet and Hillenbrand’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ollie's Bargain Outlet 11.85% 11.62% 7.88% Hillenbrand 7.52% 19.51% 7.29%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ollie's Bargain Outlet and Hillenbrand’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ollie's Bargain Outlet $1.08 billion 3.40 $59.76 million $1.25 47.56 Hillenbrand $1.59 billion 1.83 $126.20 million $2.11 21.90

Hillenbrand has higher revenue and earnings than Ollie's Bargain Outlet. Hillenbrand is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ollie's Bargain Outlet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Hillenbrand pays an annual dividend of $0.83 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Ollie's Bargain Outlet does not pay a dividend. Hillenbrand pays out 39.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hillenbrand has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

Ollie's Bargain Outlet has a beta of 0.14, meaning that its share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hillenbrand has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.8% of Ollie's Bargain Outlet shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.1% of Hillenbrand shares are held by institutional investors. 22.3% of Ollie's Bargain Outlet shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Hillenbrand shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Hillenbrand beats Ollie's Bargain Outlet on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ollie's Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. is a retailer of brand name merchandise. The Company offers customers a selection of brand name products, including food, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys. Its warehouse format stores feature a range of products, including hardware, personal healthcare, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn and garden products. It offers cooking utensils, dishes, appliances, plastic containers, coffee, bottled non-carbonated beverages, coffee, bottled non-carbonated beverages, bedding, towels, curtains, laminate flooring, commercial and residential carpeting, air conditioners, home electronics, cellular accessories, dolls, action figures, puzzles, action figures, puzzles, educational toys, board games, luggage, automotive, seasonal, furniture, summer furniture and lawn and garden. As of January 28, 2017, it had operated 234 stores across 19 contiguous states in the Eastern half of the United States.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc. is a diversified industrial company with multiple brands that serve a range of industries across the globe. The Company operates in two segments: the Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group businesses design, develop, manufacture and service engineered industrial equipment throughout the world. The Process Equipment Group segment is a provider of compounding, extrusion and material handling; size reduction; screening and separating, and flow control products and services for a range of manufacturing and other industrial processes. It offers equipment for industries, including plastics, chemicals, fertilizers and mining. Its Batesville segment operates in the North American death care industry, and manufactures and sells funeral service products, including burial caskets, cremation caskets, containers and urns, selection room display fixtures, other personalization and memorialization products, and Web-based technology applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.