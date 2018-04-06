Head-To-Head Comparison: Premier (OTCMKTS:PRHL) vs. Pattern Energy Group (PEGI)

Premier (OTCMKTS: PRHL) and Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ:PEGI) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Premier alerts:

96.6% of Pattern Energy Group shares are held by institutional investors. 39.3% of Premier shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Pattern Energy Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Premier and Pattern Energy Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Premier -255.86% -164.85% -98.60% Pattern Energy Group -4.35% 0.34% 0.16%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Premier and Pattern Energy Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Premier 0 0 0 0 N/A Pattern Energy Group 0 5 7 0 2.58

Pattern Energy Group has a consensus price target of $22.96, suggesting a potential upside of 31.34%. Given Pattern Energy Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Pattern Energy Group is more favorable than Premier.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Premier and Pattern Energy Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Premier $4.79 million 2.13 -$5.59 million N/A N/A Pattern Energy Group $411.34 million 4.16 -$17.90 million $0.19 92.00

Premier has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pattern Energy Group.

Risk and Volatility

Premier has a beta of 0.21, suggesting that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pattern Energy Group has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Pattern Energy Group pays an annual dividend of $1.69 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.7%. Premier does not pay a dividend. Pattern Energy Group pays out 889.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

Pattern Energy Group beats Premier on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Premier

Premier Holding Corporation is an energy services holding company. The Company provides a range of energy services through its subsidiary companies, Energy Efficiency Experts, Inc. (E3) and The Power Company USA, LLC (TPC). The Company provides solutions that enable customers to manage their energy consumption, and operating and maintenance costs. Its set of services includes electricity plans and upgrades to a facility’s energy infrastructure. E3 is an Energy Services Company (ESCO) formed by the Company to provide energy reduction solutions for its clients. E3’s energy services division is focused on providing business customers with management solutions, such as lighting (light emitting diode (LED) and fluorescent), heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), commercial refrigeration and water sub-metering. TPC provides energy pricing delivered with no change in service. TPC utilizes its online client energy portal.

About Pattern Energy Group

Pattern Energy Group Inc. is an independent power company focused on owning and operating power projects. The Company holds interests in over 18 wind power projects located in the United States, Canada and Chile with total capacity of over 2,644 megawatts (MW). Each of its projects has contracted to sell its output pursuant to a power sale agreement. The Company sells its electricity and environmental attributes, including renewable energy credits (RECs), to local utilities under long-term and fixed-price power purchase agreements (PPAs). The Company’s operating projects are Gulf Wind, Texas; Hatchet Ridge, California; St. Joseph, Manitoba; Spring Valley, Nevada; Santa Isabel, Puerto Rico; Ocotillo, California; South Kent, Ontario; El Arrayan, Chile; Panhandle 1, Texas; Panhandle 2, Texas; Grand, Ontario; Post Rock, Kansas; Lost Creek, Missouri; K2, Ontario; Logan’s Gap, Texas, Amazon Wind Farm Fowler Ridge, Indiana, and Armow Wind power facility in Ontario, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.