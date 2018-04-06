DXC Technology (DXC) & Science Applications International (SAIC) Critical Survey

Science Applications International (NYSE: SAIC) and DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

Get Science Applications International alerts:

This table compares Science Applications International and DXC Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Science Applications International 4.02% 55.88% 8.88% DXC Technology 5.18% 17.97% 6.78%

Risk and Volatility

Science Applications International has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DXC Technology has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Science Applications International pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. DXC Technology pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Science Applications International pays out 35.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. DXC Technology pays out 23.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Science Applications International and DXC Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Science Applications International $4.45 billion 0.82 $179.00 million $3.53 24.17 DXC Technology $7.61 billion 3.84 -$123.00 million $3.10 32.95

Science Applications International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DXC Technology. Science Applications International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DXC Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.6% of Science Applications International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.9% of DXC Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Science Applications International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of DXC Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Science Applications International and DXC Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Science Applications International 0 2 5 0 2.71 DXC Technology 0 4 12 1 2.82

Science Applications International currently has a consensus target price of $81.83, suggesting a potential downside of 4.08%. DXC Technology has a consensus target price of $104.41, suggesting a potential upside of 2.23%. Given DXC Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe DXC Technology is more favorable than Science Applications International.

Summary

DXC Technology beats Science Applications International on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure. It serves the U.S. military comprising Army, Air Force, Navy, Marines, and Coast Guard; the U.S. Defense Logistics Agency; the National Aeronautics and Space Administration; the U.S. Department of State; and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. The company was formerly known as SAIC Gemini, Inc. and changed its name to Science Applications International Corporation in September 2013. Science Applications International Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers technology solutions comprising consulting, applications services, and software. This segment also provides applications services, which optimize and modernize clients' business and technical environments that enable clients to capitalize on emerging services, such as cloud, mobility, and big data within new commercial models, including the as a Service and digital economies; consulting services, which help organizations innovate, transform, and create sustainable competitive advantage; and vertically aligned software solutions and process-based intellectual property power mission-critical transaction engines in insurance, banking, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, and other diversified industries. The GIS segment offers managed and virtual desktop, unified communications and collaboration, data center management, cyber security, and compute and managed storage solutions to commercial clients. This segment also provides next-generation cloud offerings consisting of Infrastructure as a Service, private cloud solutions, CloudMail, and Storage as a Service. DXC Technology Company has a strategic partnership with HCL Technologies to create an applications modernization delivery network. The company was formerly known as Computer Sciences Corporation and changed its name to DXC Technology Company in April, 2017. DXC Technology Company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Tysons, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.