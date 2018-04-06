Head-To-Head Contrast: Southern National Banc. of Virginia (SONA) and New Century Bancorp, Inc. (NC) (SLCT)

New Century Bancorp, Inc. (NC) (NASDAQ: SLCT) and Southern National Banc. of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Dividends

Get New Century Bancorp Inc. (NC) alerts:

Southern National Banc. of Virginia pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. New Century Bancorp, Inc. (NC) does not pay a dividend. Southern National Banc. of Virginia pays out 36.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares New Century Bancorp, Inc. (NC) and Southern National Banc. of Virginia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Century Bancorp, Inc. (NC) 7.46% 6.07% 0.72% Southern National Banc. of Virginia 2.72% 5.97% 0.73%

Risk and Volatility

New Century Bancorp, Inc. (NC) has a beta of 0.21, suggesting that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Southern National Banc. of Virginia has a beta of 0.29, suggesting that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for New Century Bancorp, Inc. (NC) and Southern National Banc. of Virginia, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Century Bancorp, Inc. (NC) 0 1 0 0 2.00 Southern National Banc. of Virginia 0 0 0 0 N/A

New Century Bancorp, Inc. (NC) currently has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential downside of 2.84%. Given New Century Bancorp, Inc. (NC)’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe New Century Bancorp, Inc. (NC) is more favorable than Southern National Banc. of Virginia.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.2% of New Century Bancorp, Inc. (NC) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.1% of Southern National Banc. of Virginia shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.2% of New Century Bancorp, Inc. (NC) shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.6% of Southern National Banc. of Virginia shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares New Century Bancorp, Inc. (NC) and Southern National Banc. of Virginia’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Century Bancorp, Inc. (NC) $42.69 million 4.39 $3.18 million $0.61 21.93 Southern National Banc. of Virginia $89.00 million 4.32 $2.42 million $0.88 18.19

New Century Bancorp, Inc. (NC) has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Southern National Banc. of Virginia. Southern National Banc. of Virginia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than New Century Bancorp, Inc. (NC), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

New Century Bancorp, Inc. (NC) beats Southern National Banc. of Virginia on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

New Century Bancorp, Inc. (NC) Company Profile

Select Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Select Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in central and eastern North Carolina. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand deposits, money market and NOW accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits. The company also provides 1-to-4 family residential, commercial real estate, multi-family residential, construction, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans; and home equity lines of credit and overdrafts. It operates a network of branch offices in Dunn, Burlington, Clinton, Elizabeth City, Fayetteville, Goldsboro, Greenville, Leland, Lillington, Lumberton, Morehead City, Raleigh, and Washington, North Carolina. The company was formerly known as New Century Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to Select Bancorp, Inc. in July 2014. Select Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Dunn, North Carolina.

Southern National Banc. of Virginia Company Profile

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (Southern National) is the bank holding company for Sonabank (Sonabank). The Company’s principal business is the acquisition of deposits from the general public through its branch offices and deposit intermediaries, as well as the use of these deposits to fund its loan and investment portfolios. Sonabank is a Virginia state chartered bank. Sonabank provides a range of financial services to individuals, and small and medium sized businesses. The Company focuses on making loans secured primarily by commercial real estate and other types of secured and unsecured commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses in various industries, as well as loans to individuals for a variety of purposes. It focuses on serving small to medium-sized businesses in its market with a range of services, including an array of commercial mortgage and non-mortgage loans.

Receive News & Ratings for New Century Bancorp Inc. (NC) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Century Bancorp Inc. (NC) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.