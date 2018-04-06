Analyzing Summer Infant (SUMR) & Oil-Dri Co. Of America (ODC)

Summer Infant (NASDAQ: SUMR) and Oil-Dri Co. Of America (NYSE:ODC) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Summer Infant has a beta of -0.4, indicating that its stock price is 140% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oil-Dri Co. Of America has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Summer Infant and Oil-Dri Co. Of America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Summer Infant -1.18% 8.20% 1.23% Oil-Dri Co. Of America 2.44% 9.20% 5.53%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Summer Infant and Oil-Dri Co. Of America’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Summer Infant $189.87 million 0.11 -$2.24 million $0.07 16.43 Oil-Dri Co. Of America $262.31 million 1.14 $10.79 million N/A N/A

Oil-Dri Co. Of America has higher revenue and earnings than Summer Infant.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

51.6% of Summer Infant shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.0% of Oil-Dri Co. Of America shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Summer Infant shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.9% of Oil-Dri Co. Of America shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Oil-Dri Co. Of America pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Summer Infant does not pay a dividend. Oil-Dri Co. Of America has increased its dividend for 15 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Summer Infant and Oil-Dri Co. Of America, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Summer Infant 0 0 3 0 3.00 Oil-Dri Co. Of America 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summer Infant currently has a consensus price target of $2.75, suggesting a potential upside of 139.13%. Given Summer Infant’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Summer Infant is more favorable than Oil-Dri Co. Of America.

Summary

Oil-Dri Co. Of America beats Summer Infant on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Summer Infant

Summer Infant, Inc. is an infant and juvenile products company. The Company is engaged in the juvenile industry, providing mothers and caregivers a range of products to care for babies and toddlers. As of December 31, 2016, it marketed over 1,100 products in several product categories, including monitoring, safety, nursery, baby gear and feeding products. It markets its products, under its Summer Infant, SwaddleMe and Born Free brand names. Its anchor products in its product categories include monitoring, such as wireless fidelity (Wi-Fi)/Internet, video, audio and prenatal; safety, including gates, bath, potties, boosters and positioners; nursery, such as swaddle, travel accessories, safe sleep, soothers and sleep aides; baby gear, including strollers, bassinets, high chairs and playards, and feeding products, such as bottles, drinking cups, bibs and placemats, electronics and pacifiers. It sells its products across the globe to national retailers, as well as independent retailers.

About Oil-Dri Co. Of America

Oil-Dri Corporation of America develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It provides agricultural and horticultural products, including functional granules and powders for crop protection chemical carriers, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, Flo-Fre, and Terra-Green brand names. The company also offers animal health and nutrition products, such as animal feed pellet binders for the livestock and aquaculture industries under the Amlan, Calibrin, ConditionAde, Pel-Unite, and Pel-Unite Plus brand names; and sports products for use on baseball, softball, football, and soccer fields under the Pro's Choice brand name. In addition, it provides bleaching clay and purification aid products for bleaching, purification, and filtration applications under the Pure-Flo, Perform, Select, and Ultra-Clear brand names; cat litter products, including scoopable and non-clumping litters under the Cat's Pride and Jonny Cat brand names; and industrial and automotive sorbent products from clay, polypropylene, and recycled cotton materials to absorb oil, grease, water, and other types of spills under the Oil-Dri brand name. The company's customers include mass merchandisers, wholesale clubs, drugstore chains, pet specialty retail outlets, dollar stores, retail grocery stores, distributors of industrial cleanup and automotive products, environmental service companies, and sports field product users; processors and refiners of edible oils, petroleum-based oils, and biodiesel fuel; manufacturers of animal feed and agricultural chemicals; distributors of animal health and nutrition products; and marketers of consumer products. Oil-Dri Corporation of America was founded in 1941 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

