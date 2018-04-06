Analyzing Tandy Leather Factory (TLF) & Michael Kors (KORS)

Tandy Leather Factory (NASDAQ: TLF) and Michael Kors (NYSE:KORS) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Tandy Leather Factory alerts:

53.0% of Tandy Leather Factory shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.5% of Michael Kors shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.2% of Tandy Leather Factory shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of Michael Kors shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tandy Leather Factory and Michael Kors’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tandy Leather Factory $82.32 million 0.80 $4.45 million $0.52 13.65 Michael Kors $4.49 billion 2.24 $552.50 million $4.24 15.57

Michael Kors has higher revenue and earnings than Tandy Leather Factory. Tandy Leather Factory is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Michael Kors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Tandy Leather Factory and Michael Kors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tandy Leather Factory 0 0 0 0 N/A Michael Kors 1 15 12 0 2.39

Michael Kors has a consensus price target of $64.54, suggesting a potential downside of 2.24%. Given Michael Kors’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Michael Kors is more favorable than Tandy Leather Factory.

Profitability

This table compares Tandy Leather Factory and Michael Kors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tandy Leather Factory 5.41% 8.34% 6.55% Michael Kors 11.32% 40.86% 24.94%

Risk & Volatility

Tandy Leather Factory has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Michael Kors has a beta of 0.17, suggesting that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Michael Kors beats Tandy Leather Factory on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tandy Leather Factory Company Profile

Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. operates as a retailer and wholesale distributor of a range of leather and leathercraft related items. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers leather, quality tools, hardware, accessories, liquids, lace, kits, open workbenches, and teaching materials. It also manufactures leather lace and do-it-yourself kits. The company sells its products through company-owned stores; and through phone, mail order, and orders generated from its Website, tandyleather.com. As of March 7, 2018, the company had 115 North American stores located in 42 states of the United States and 7 Canadian provinces; and 2 stores located in the United Kingdom, 1 located in Australia, and 1 located in Spain. It serves individual retail customers; wholesale, manufacturer, and institutional groups; and equine-related shops, cobblers, dealers, and retailers dispersed in Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company was formerly known as The Leather Factory, Inc. and changed its name to Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. in 2005. Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

Michael Kors Company Profile

Michael Kors Holdings Limited is a designer, marketer, distributor and retailer of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel bearing the Michael Kors tradename and related trademarks MICHAEL KORS, MICHAEL MICHAEL KORS, and various other related trademarks and logos. The Company operates through three segments: retail, wholesale and licensing. The Retail operations consist of collection stores and lifestyle stores, including concessions and outlet stores, located primarily in the Americas (the United States, Canada and Latin America), Europe and Asia, as well as e-commerce. Wholesale revenues are principally derived from major department and specialty stores located throughout the Americas, Europe and Asia. The Company licenses its trademarks on products, such as fragrances, beauty, eyewear, leather goods, jewelry, watches, coats, men’s suits, swimwear, furs and ties, as well as through geographic licenses.

Receive News & Ratings for Tandy Leather Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandy Leather Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.