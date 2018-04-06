Head-To-Head Comparison: Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) versus Its Peers

Twin Disc (NASDAQ: TWIN) is one of 8 publicly-traded companies in the “General industrial machinery & equipment” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Twin Disc to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

50.3% of Twin Disc shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.0% of shares of all “General industrial machinery & equipment” companies are owned by institutional investors. 27.5% of Twin Disc shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.5% of shares of all “General industrial machinery & equipment” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Twin Disc has a beta of 1.71, meaning that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Twin Disc’s rivals have a beta of 1.11, meaning that their average stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Twin Disc and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Twin Disc 0 2 0 0 2.00 Twin Disc Competitors 29 241 305 6 2.50

Twin Disc currently has a consensus price target of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.12%. As a group, “General industrial machinery & equipment” companies have a potential upside of 6.74%. Given Twin Disc’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Twin Disc is more favorable than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Twin Disc and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Twin Disc $168.18 million -$6.29 million -56.56 Twin Disc Competitors $3.66 billion $278.08 million 51.35

Twin Disc’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Twin Disc. Twin Disc is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Twin Disc and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Twin Disc -0.70% 2.92% 1.69% Twin Disc Competitors 1.78% 22.00% 6.01%

Summary

Twin Disc rivals beat Twin Disc on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Twin Disc

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. It offers marine transmissions, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems; and power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems. The company also provides non-twin disc manufactured products. It serves customers primarily in the commercial, pleasure craft, and military marine markets, as well as in the energy and natural resources, government, and industrial markets through a direct sales force and distributor network. Twin Disc, Incorporated was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Racine, Wisconsin.

