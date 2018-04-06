Analyzing Vivendi (VIVHY) & Telephone & Data Systems (TDS)

Vivendi (OTCMKTS: VIVHY) and Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Vivendi shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.3% of Telephone & Data Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.3% of Telephone & Data Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vivendi and Telephone & Data Systems’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vivendi $14.13 billion 2.39 $1.39 billion $1.15 22.67 Telephone & Data Systems $5.04 billion 0.62 $153.00 million $0.53 53.11

Vivendi has higher revenue and earnings than Telephone & Data Systems. Vivendi is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Telephone & Data Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Vivendi pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Telephone & Data Systems pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Vivendi pays out 27.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Telephone & Data Systems pays out 120.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Telephone & Data Systems has increased its dividend for 43 consecutive years. Telephone & Data Systems is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Vivendi and Telephone & Data Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vivendi 0 1 1 0 2.50 Telephone & Data Systems 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

This table compares Vivendi and Telephone & Data Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vivendi 10.13% 7.41% 4.23% Telephone & Data Systems 3.03% 1.30% 0.67%

Volatility and Risk

Vivendi has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Telephone & Data Systems has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Vivendi beats Telephone & Data Systems on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vivendi Company Profile

Vivendi SA is a France-based company engaged in media and content businesses. It operates businesses throughout the media value chain, from talent discovery to the creation, production and distribution of content. It operates through several segments. Its Universal Music Group segment is engaged in the sale of recorded music, exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as artist services and merchandising. The Canal+ Group segment is engaged in publishing and distribution of pay-television channels. Gameloft segment offers the creation and publishing of downloadable video games. Vivendi Village segment offers MyBestPro, Watchever, Radionomy, the venues L’Olympia and Theatre de L’Euvre and CanalOlympia in Africa, and Olympia Production. New Initiatives segment operates Dailymotion, Vivendi Content, Canal Factory and Group Vivendi Africa. Its Corporate segment is engaged in providing central services.

Telephone & Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc., a telecommunications company, provides wireless, wireline, cable, and hosted and managed services in the United States. The company offers cellular services, such as postpaid national plans and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; and business rate plans. It also offers wireless devices comprising handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers; and including accessories, including wireless basics, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as an assortment of consumer electronics comprising headphones, speakers, wearables, and home automation products. In addition, the company provides wireline and cable broadband services; digital television (TV) and digital satellite TV video services; voice services comprising local and long-distance telephone, voice over Internet protocol, find me follow me, collaboration, instant messaging, and other services; and network access services. Further, it offers a range of information technology (IT) services, including colocation, cloud and hosting solutions, managed services, and enterprise resource planning application management services; sells IT hardware, as well as provides related maintenance and professional services; and engages in planning, engineering, procurement, sale, installation, and management of IT-infrastructure solutions. Additionally, the company operates retail stores and kiosks. The company serves approximately 5.1 million wireless customers and 1.2 million wireline and cable customers. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. sells its products through retail sales, direct sales, third-party retailers, and independent agents, as well as through Website and telesales. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

