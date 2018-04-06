Critical Analysis: LSI Industries (LYTS) vs. Watsco (WSO)

Watsco (NYSE: WSO) and LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) are both construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Watsco alerts:

This table compares Watsco and LSI Industries’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Watsco $4.34 billion 1.63 $208.22 million $5.48 34.53 LSI Industries $331.39 million 0.61 $3.00 million $0.19 41.32

Watsco has higher revenue and earnings than LSI Industries. Watsco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LSI Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Watsco has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LSI Industries has a beta of 1.67, meaning that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Watsco pays an annual dividend of $5.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. LSI Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Watsco pays out 91.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. LSI Industries pays out 105.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Watsco has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Watsco is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Watsco and LSI Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Watsco 1 3 5 0 2.44 LSI Industries 0 1 2 0 2.67

Watsco presently has a consensus target price of $171.86, suggesting a potential downside of 9.19%. LSI Industries has a consensus target price of $9.27, suggesting a potential upside of 18.05%. Given LSI Industries’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe LSI Industries is more favorable than Watsco.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.5% of Watsco shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.6% of LSI Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 13.9% of Watsco shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.4% of LSI Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Watsco and LSI Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Watsco 4.80% 14.66% 9.51% LSI Industries -4.96% 3.88% 2.37%

Summary

Watsco beats LSI Industries on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc. is a distributor of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies (HVAC/R) in the HVAC/R distribution industry in North America. As of December 31, 2016, the Company sold a range of non-equipment products, representing more than 300,000 stock keeping units, including parts, ductwork, air movement products, insulation, tools, installation supplies, thermostats and air quality products. It distributes products consisting of equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners ranging from 1 to 5 tons, gas, electric and oil furnaces ranging from 50,000 to 150,000 British Thermal Units, commercial air conditioning and heating equipment and systems ranging from 1.5 to 25 tons and other specialized equipment; parts, including replacement compressors and motors, and supplies, including ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, adhesives and other ancillary supplies. It also sells products to the refrigeration market.

About LSI Industries

LSI Industries Inc. provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Lighting, Graphics, and Technology. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for the commercial, industrial, and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum/convenience store, quick-service, and automotive markets. It primarily offers exterior area, interior, canopy, and landscape lightings, as well as lighting controls, light poles, and photometric layouts; lighting system design services; and solid-state LED solutions. The Graphics segment manufactures and sells exterior and interior visual image elements used in graphics displays and visual image programs in various markets that include the petroleum/convenience store market, quick-service restaurant, grocery, and multi-site retail operations. Its products comprise signage and canopy graphics, pump dispenser graphics, building fascia graphics and ACM systems, electrical signage, decals, interior signage and marketing graphics, aisle markers, wall mural graphics, fleet graphics, prototype program graphics, video boards, and digital signage and media content management products. This segment also provides installation management services for the installation of interior or exterior products. The Technology segment designs, engineers, and manufactures electronic circuit boards, assemblies, lighting controls, and solid-state LED lighting and lighting controls for use in original equipment manufacturer, transportation, commercial, industrial, and medical markets. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.