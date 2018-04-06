Analyzing XPO Logistics (XPO) & Expedia (EXPE)

XPO Logistics (NYSE: XPO) and Expedia (NASDAQ:EXPE) are both large-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

XPO Logistics has a beta of 2.42, meaning that its share price is 142% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Expedia has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares XPO Logistics and Expedia’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XPO Logistics $15.38 billion 0.76 $340.20 million $1.95 50.10 Expedia $10.06 billion 1.63 $377.96 million $3.72 29.01

Expedia has lower revenue, but higher earnings than XPO Logistics. Expedia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than XPO Logistics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares XPO Logistics and Expedia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XPO Logistics 2.11% 7.29% 2.08% Expedia 3.76% 9.66% 3.12%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.2% of Expedia shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.8% of XPO Logistics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.0% of Expedia shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Expedia pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. XPO Logistics does not pay a dividend. Expedia pays out 32.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for XPO Logistics and Expedia, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XPO Logistics 0 1 17 0 2.94 Expedia 0 11 18 0 2.62

XPO Logistics currently has a consensus price target of $95.65, indicating a potential downside of 2.09%. Expedia has a consensus price target of $144.83, indicating a potential upside of 34.22%. Given Expedia’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Expedia is more favorable than XPO Logistics.

Summary

Expedia beats XPO Logistics on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc. is a global provider of supply chain solutions. The Company operates in two segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment provides freight brokerage, last mile, less-than-truckload (LTL), full truckload and global forwarding services. The Logistics segment provides a range of contract logistics services, including highly engineered and customized solutions, value-added warehousing and distribution, cold chain solutions and other inventory solutions. Its freight brokerage operations encompass truck brokerage globally, as well as intermodal, drayage and expedite services in North America. In Logistics segment, it provides warehousing and distribution solutions, such as factory support, aftermarket support, integrated manufacturing, packaging, labeling and transportation. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had more than 10,000 independent owner operators under contract to provide drayage, expedite, last mile and LTL services to its customers.

About Expedia

Expedia, Inc. is an online travel company. The Company operates through four segments: Core Online Travel Agencies (Core OTA), trivago, Egencia and HomeAway. The Company’s Core OTA segment provides a range of travel and advertising services to its customers across the world, through a range of brands, including Expedia.com and Hotels.com in the United States, and localized Expedia and Hotels.com Websites throughout the world, Orbitz.com, Expedia Affiliate Network, Hotwire.com, Travelocity, Wotif Group, CarRentals.com and Classic Vacations. The Company’s trivago segment sends referrals to online travel companies and travel service providers from its hotel metasearch Websites. Its Egencia segment, which also includes Orbitz Worldwide (Orbitz) for Business, provides managed travel services to corporate customers across the world. The Company’s HomeAway segment operates an online marketplace for the vacation rental industry.

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.