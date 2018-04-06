Analyzing ZTE (ZTCOY) & The Competition

ZTE (OTCMKTS: ZTCOY) is one of 323 public companies in the “Private households” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare ZTE to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares ZTE and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZTE 4.18% 10.57% 3.18% ZTE Competitors 9.97% 11.27% 4.90%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for ZTE and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZTE 0 0 1 0 3.00 ZTE Competitors 714 2161 1806 78 2.26

As a group, “Private households” companies have a potential upside of 1.61%. Given ZTE’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ZTE has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.1% of shares of all “Private households” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of shares of all “Private households” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ZTE and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ZTE $16.11 billion $673.98 million 19.53 ZTE Competitors $13.04 billion $1.05 billion 18.68

ZTE has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its rivals. ZTE is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

ZTE has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ZTE’s rivals have a beta of 0.92, indicating that their average share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ZTE rivals beat ZTE on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

ZTE Company Profile

ZTE Corporation provides telecommunications and information technology worldwide. It operates through three segments: Carriers Networks, Consumer Business, and Government & Corporate Business. The company offers wireless products, such as base stations, network optimization tools, controllers, GoTa products, network management products, and microwave products; optical transmission products, including WDM-OTN and NG-SDH/MSTP; and data communication products that comprise Ethernet switch, IPTN, router and BMSG, and SDN and NFV products. It also provides core network products that comprise voice communication, packet core, convergence user data, and intelligent OSS products; and fixed access products comprising CPE, optical access, and copper access products, as well as telecommunication software systems and services. In addition, the company offers cloud computing solutions, such as cloud services, cloud management products, cloud infrastructure, cloud desktop, and cloud works; and data center services. Further, it provides develops, produces, and sells smart phones, mobile broadband, family terminals, fusion terminals, and wearable devices; and implements, operates, and maintains integrated informatisation solutions for the government and corporate informatisation projects. Additionally, the company provides consulting services, integration services, customer support, service tools, managed services, and learning services. It serves telecommunications service providers; and government and corporate clients. ZTE Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the Peoples Republic of China.

