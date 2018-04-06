AnaptysBio Inc (ANAB) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.44 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect AnaptysBio Inc (NASDAQ:ANAB) to post earnings per share of ($0.44) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for AnaptysBio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.39). AnaptysBio reported earnings of ($0.75) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 10th.

Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AnaptysBio.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.89 million. AnaptysBio’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

ANAB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of AnaptysBio to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price target (up from $81.00) on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $135.00 price target on AnaptysBio and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded AnaptysBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. AnaptysBio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.67.

Shares of AnaptysBio stock opened at $114.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2,605.28, a P/E ratio of -70.41 and a beta of 1.94. AnaptysBio has a fifty-two week low of $18.15 and a fifty-two week high of $134.00. The company has a quick ratio of 17.93, a current ratio of 17.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in AnaptysBio by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 9,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 160.8% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The Company is engaged in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation and immuno-oncology. The Company develops its product candidates using its antibody discovery technology platform, which is designed to replicate, in vitro, the natural process of antibody generation.

