AnarchistsPrime (ACP) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $48.00

AnarchistsPrime (CURRENCY:ACP) traded down 10.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 6th. One AnarchistsPrime coin can currently be purchased for $0.0047 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including C-CEX and CoinExchange. Over the last week, AnarchistsPrime has traded 16.9% lower against the dollar. AnarchistsPrime has a market capitalization of $20,591.00 and approximately $48.00 worth of AnarchistsPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

LUXCoin (LUX) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00060612 BTC.

Argentum (ARG) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000399 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000407 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime Coin Profile

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2015. AnarchistsPrime’s total supply is 4,394,874 coins. The official website for AnarchistsPrime is www.anarchistsprime.info. AnarchistsPrime’s official Twitter account is @anarchistsprime.

Buying and Selling AnarchistsPrime

AnarchistsPrime can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX and CoinExchange. It is not presently possible to purchase AnarchistsPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AnarchistsPrime must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AnarchistsPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

