Autodesk (ADSK) Insider Sells $2,570,369.61 in Stock

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) insider Andrew Anagnost sold 20,499 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.39, for a total value of $2,570,369.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ADSK traded down $2.27 on Friday, hitting $125.75. 2,514,678 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,512,463. Autodesk has a twelve month low of $83.55 and a twelve month high of $141.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $27,836.81, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.59 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -6.20, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The software company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 206.64% and a negative net margin of 27.57%. The firm had revenue of $554.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI set a $135.00 price objective on Autodesk and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. BidaskClub raised Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $136.00 price objective on Autodesk and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.52.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. Delek Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth about $199,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/andrew-anagnost-sells-20499-shares-of-autodesk-adsk-stock-updated.html.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; and AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; and AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects.

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.