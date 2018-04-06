Anglo American (AAL) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank

Anglo American (LON:AAL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on AAL. Liberum Capital restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($11.23) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Jefferies Group upgraded shares of Anglo American to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 1,500 ($21.06) to GBX 2,000 ($28.07) in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Goldman Sachs upgraded shares of Anglo American to a “conviction-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 1,400 ($19.65) to GBX 2,300 ($32.29) in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 1,550 ($21.76) to GBX 1,580 ($22.18) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 1,270 ($17.83) to GBX 1,550 ($21.76) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,737.81 ($24.39).

LON AAL opened at GBX 1,644.80 ($23.09) on Wednesday. Anglo American has a 52 week low of GBX 950.10 ($13.34) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,870 ($26.25).

In other Anglo American news, insider Mark Cutifani sold 109,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,693 ($23.76), for a total transaction of £1,847,638.62 ($2,593,541.02).

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and nickel; and iron and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

