ANI Pharmaceuticals (ANIP) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning.

ANIP has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity set a $75.00 price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ANI Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.25.

Get ANI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ ANIP opened at $59.57 on Monday. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $42.23 and a 12-month high of $74.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.36. The company has a market capitalization of $691.61, a PE ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 2.91.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a positive return on equity of 23.41%. The company had revenue of $47.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP James G. Marken sold 4,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total transaction of $258,639.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,113,902.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Raynor sold 7,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.85, for a total transaction of $439,032.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,620 shares of company stock worth $11,696,748 in the last ninety days. 31.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 67,579 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,547,000 after acquiring an additional 6,501 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $349,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $530,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 44,505 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 868.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 104,829 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,404,000 after acquiring an additional 94,002 shares during the period. 56.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WARNING: This piece of content was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/ani-pharmaceuticals-anip-stock-rating-lowered-by-valuengine.html.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is an integrated specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing, manufacturing and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. The Company focuses on areas, including controlled substances, anti-cancer (oncolytics), hormones and steroids, and complex formulations.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.