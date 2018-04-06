Anpario (ANP) Price Target Increased to GBX 434 by Analysts at N+1 Singer

Anpario (LON:ANP) had its target price boosted by N+1 Singer from GBX 432 ($6.06) to GBX 434 ($6.09) in a report released on Wednesday, March 21st. N+1 Singer currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.97) price target on shares of Anpario in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th.

LON:ANP opened at GBX 428 ($6.01) on Wednesday. Anpario has a fifty-two week low of GBX 290.11 ($4.07) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 496 ($6.96).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 12th will be given a GBX 4.50 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 12th. This is a boost from Anpario’s previous dividend of $2.00.

About Anpario

Anpario plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes natural feed additives for animal health, hygiene, and nutrition worldwide. The company's product categories include eubiotics, feed security, feed quality, and nutritional. Its eubiotic category includes a range of products that support and maintain animal gut health; feed quality category contains products, such as enzymes, anti-oxidants, and pellet binders; feed security products comprise mycotoxin binders, insect control, water sanitation, and hygiene; and nutritional category contains omega fatty acids range of products.

