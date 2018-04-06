Antero Midstream GP (AMGP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Antero Midstream GP (NYSE:AMGP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Tudor Pickering started coverage on Antero Midstream GP in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Antero Midstream GP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays lowered Antero Midstream GP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird set a $36.00 target price on Antero Midstream GP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs upgraded Antero Midstream GP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.28.

Shares of AMGP traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.65. The stock had a trading volume of 407,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,438. The firm has a market cap of $2,884.08 and a PE ratio of 515.67. Antero Midstream GP has a 52 week low of $14.85 and a 52 week high of $22.87.

Antero Midstream GP (NYSE:AMGP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $23.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.76 million. Antero Midstream GP had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 22.05%. equities analysts forecast that Antero Midstream GP will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Kevin J. Kilstrom sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total transaction of $1,018,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGP. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream GP during the 4th quarter valued at $26,965,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its stake in shares of Antero Midstream GP by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 7,345,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,282 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Antero Midstream GP by 59.0% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,135,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,176,000 after buying an additional 1,163,246 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Antero Midstream GP by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,597,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,105,000 after buying an additional 856,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Antero Midstream GP by 351.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 955,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,841,000 after buying an additional 743,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream GP Company Profile

Antero Midstream GP LP, formerly Antero Resources Midstream Management LLC, owns, operates and develops midstream energy infrastructure. The Company’s segments include gathering and processing and water handling and treatment. The gathering and processing segment consist of long-term, fee-based activities including low-pressure gathering, compression, high-pressure gathering, processing, fractionation, and condensate gathering.

