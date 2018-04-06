Antero Resources (AR) Holdings Lifted by Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its holdings in shares of Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,711 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,423 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 15,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 308,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,854,000 after acquiring an additional 111,000 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 108.4% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 190,836 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after acquiring an additional 99,262 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 270.7% during the fourth quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC now owns 1,075,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $20,425,000 after acquiring an additional 785,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 829.3% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 118,925 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 106,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Cowen set a $22.00 price target on shares of Antero Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Sunday, December 24th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.13.

Shares of NYSE:AR opened at $20.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6,216.53, a P/E ratio of 89.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.81. Antero Resources has a 52 week low of $16.31 and a 52 week high of $23.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $919.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.64 million. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 0.83% and a net margin of 16.83%. sell-side analysts predict that Antero Resources will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider K. Phil Yoo sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/antero-resources-ar-holdings-lifted-by-xact-kapitalforvaltning-ab.html.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, produces, and develops natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2017 had approximately 484,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; approximately 137,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and approximately 214,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Resources (NYSE:AR).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.