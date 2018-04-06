Antero Resources (AR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.27.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. ValuEngine lowered Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Jefferies Group set a $23.00 price objective on Antero Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered Antero Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

In related news, insider K. Phil Yoo sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Antero Resources by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,911,997 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $663,328,000 after purchasing an additional 250,548 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 23,912,257 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $475,854,000 after buying an additional 2,741,261 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,866,714 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $225,469,000 after buying an additional 122,303 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,325,460 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $66,176,000 after buying an additional 1,254,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,743,451 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $33,108,000 after buying an additional 81,301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AR stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,205,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,719,844. Antero Resources has a 52 week low of $16.31 and a 52 week high of $23.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $6,283.00, a PE ratio of 90.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.90.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.11. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 0.83% and a net margin of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $919.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.64 million. analysts forecast that Antero Resources will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, produces, and develops natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2017 had approximately 484,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; approximately 137,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and approximately 214,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

