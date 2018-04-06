Arbor Wealth Management LLC Sells 370 Shares of Anthem Inc (ANTM)

Arbor Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 25.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Arbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nationwide Fund Advisors lifted its stake in Anthem by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 103,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Anthem by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Anthem during the third quarter valued at $285,000. First Interstate Bank raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 1,910.7% during the third quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new position in shares of Anthem during the third quarter valued at $1,310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Anthem alerts:

NYSE:ANTM opened at $230.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58,179.29, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.90. Anthem Inc has a 12 month low of $163.87 and a 12 month high of $267.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. Anthem had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $22.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Anthem Inc will post 15.1 EPS for the current year.

Anthem declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 24.92%.

In other Anthem news, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 20,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.23, for a total value of $4,688,899.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John E. Gallina sold 24,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.81, for a total transaction of $5,647,810.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,087,763.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 206,746 shares of company stock valued at $48,887,779. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ANTM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays began coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target (up previously from $255.00) on shares of Anthem in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $247.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Anthem currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.20.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Arbor Wealth Management LLC Sells 370 Shares of Anthem Inc (ANTM)” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/anthem-inc-antm-holdings-trimmed-by-arbor-wealth-management-llc-updated-updated.html.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.