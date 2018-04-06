Coupa (COUP) Insider Anthony D. Tiscornia Sells 293 Shares

Coupa (NASDAQ:COUP) insider Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 293 shares of Coupa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.44, for a total transaction of $13,899.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of COUP stock traded down $1.29 on Friday, hitting $45.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 628,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,612. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Coupa has a fifty-two week low of $24.25 and a fifty-two week high of $50.69. The firm has a market cap of $2,595.88, a PE ratio of -60.45 and a beta of 1.13.

Coupa (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 12th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $53.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.64 million. Coupa had a negative net margin of 23.45% and a negative return on equity of 19.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. analysts forecast that Coupa will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on COUP shares. Northland Securities set a $41.00 target price on shares of Coupa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Coupa in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Coupa in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Raymond James Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Coupa in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Coupa in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sylebra HK Co Ltd raised its holdings in Coupa by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. Sylebra HK Co Ltd now owns 3,962,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795,516 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coupa in the 4th quarter worth $443,000. Pacific Grove Capital LP bought a new position in Coupa in the 4th quarter worth $3,016,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Coupa in the 4th quarter worth $594,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Coupa by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 362,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,332,000 after acquiring an additional 75,596 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

Coupa Company Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based spend management platform. The company's platform connects organization with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, and expense management modules that form its transactional engine and capture a company's spend under management; and offers supporting modules, including sourcing, analytics, contract management, supplier management, inventory management, and storefront that help companies further manage their spend.

