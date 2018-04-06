Antilitecoin 24-Hour Volume Reaches $0.00 (ALTC)

Antilitecoin (CURRENCY:ALTC) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. One Antilitecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Antilitecoin has a market capitalization of $15,170.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Antilitecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Antilitecoin has traded down 27.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00007153 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002930 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.87 or 0.00679368 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00014208 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015148 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00184609 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00035846 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00046435 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Antilitecoin

Antilitecoin’s total supply is 31,512,613 coins. Antilitecoin’s official Twitter account is @antilitecoin. Antilitecoin’s official website is antilitecoin.pw.

Buying and Selling Antilitecoin

Antilitecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not possible to purchase Antilitecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Antilitecoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Antilitecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for Antilitecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antilitecoin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.