Zacks Investment Research Lowers Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS) to Hold

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, March 28th.

According to Zacks, “Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of novel therapeutic compounds to treat disease through the inhibition of the complement system, which is an integral component of the immune system, at the level of C3, the central protein in the complement cascade. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in CRESTWOOD, United States. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase initiated coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Apellis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Shares of NASDAQ APLS opened at $23.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 27.79, a current ratio of 27.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $12.45 and a 52 week high of $27.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,198.37 and a P/E ratio of -6.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APLS. Sectoral Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $38,033,000. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $31,635,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $21,096,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $13,170,000. Finally, NF Trinity Capital Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $7,750,000. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapeutic compounds for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is APL-2 to treat geographic atrophy, wet age-related macular degeneration, paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, autoimmune hemolytic anemia, and nephrology.

