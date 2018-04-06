AppCoins (APPC) Price Down 15.7% This Week

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. In the last seven days, AppCoins has traded 15.7% lower against the US dollar. AppCoins has a market cap of $29.23 million and $1.47 million worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AppCoins token can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00004423 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00007135 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002970 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.01 or 0.00681461 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00014192 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015136 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00186054 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00035681 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00043297 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

AppCoins Profile

AppCoins’ genesis date was November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 246,203,093 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,054,312 tokens. AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol. AppCoins’ official website is appcoins.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “AppCoins is a cryptocurrency for app stores that gives users new app purchasing power, unleashes monetization potential for developers and increases app safety.This project provides developers a transparent and efficient way to monetise their apps and build a reputation across app stores; provides users a trusted environment with new purchasing possibilities and incentives to discover apps; and creates an app economy with a new universal language that ensures trust, transparency, and openness.”

AppCoins Token Trading

AppCoins can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance. It is not presently possible to purchase AppCoins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AppCoins must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AppCoins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

