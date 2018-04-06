Insider Buying: Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) Major Shareholder Acquires 92,093 Shares of Stock

Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 92,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.33 per share, for a total transaction of $2,424,808.69. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 19th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 70,209 shares of Appian stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,846,496.70.

On Thursday, March 15th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 27,500 shares of Appian stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.91 per share, with a total value of $712,525.00.

Shares of APPN stock traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.73. The stock had a trading volume of 100,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,045. Appian Corp has a fifty-two week low of $14.60 and a fifty-two week high of $43.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,658.81 and a PE ratio of -44.18.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $50.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.78 million. The business’s revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Appian Corp will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Appian in the second quarter valued at about $7,105,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Appian in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Appian by 27.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 585,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,673,000 after purchasing an additional 127,545 shares during the period. Nepsis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Appian in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,306,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Appian by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 307,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,668,000 after purchasing an additional 61,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

APPN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Appian from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Appian from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs cut shares of Appian from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.29.

About Appian

Appian Corporation provides a low-code software development platform as a service that enables organizations to develop applications. Through Company’s platform, organizations can design, build and implement, enterprise-grade custom applications. Decision makers can reimagine their products, services, processes and customer interactions.

