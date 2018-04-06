Goldman Sachs Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Apple (AAPL)

Goldman Sachs reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, March 28th. The brokerage currently has a $159.00 target price on the iPhone maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AAPL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Mizuho reissued a neutral rating and set a $175.00 price target (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays set a $174.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Vetr downgraded shares of Apple from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $184.49 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Apple from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $202.52.

Shares of AAPL stock traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $171.43. 5,646,046 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,394,465. The firm has a market cap of $870,751.38, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.25. Apple has a 12-month low of $140.06 and a 12-month high of $183.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.82 by $0.07. Apple had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 21.13%. The firm had revenue of $88.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Apple will post 11.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Philip W. Schiller sold 69,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.42, for a total transaction of $11,564,692.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. University of Texas Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. FNY Managed Accounts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 852.4% in the second quarter. FNY Managed Accounts LLC now owns 800 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Private Vista LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Santori & Peters Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Crow Point Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 100.0% in the third quarter. Crow Point Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc (Apple) designs, manufactures and markets mobile communication and media devices, personal computers, and portable digital music players, and a variety of related software, services, peripherals, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications. The Company’s products and services include iPhone, iPad, Mac, iPod, Apple TV, a portfolio of consumer and professional software applications, the iOS and OS X operating systems, iCloud, and a variety of accessory, service and support offerings.

