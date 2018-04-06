Apptio (NASDAQ:APTI) PT Raised to $35.00 at KeyCorp

Apptio (NASDAQ:APTI) had its price target raised by research analysts at KeyCorp from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued on Monday, March 19th, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.38% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Apptio from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Apptio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on Apptio from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Apptio from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Apptio in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

APTI traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.60. 367,656 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 595,559. Apptio has a 1-year low of $10.77 and a 1-year high of $30.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1,210.69, a PE ratio of -44.69 and a beta of 0.04.

Apptio (NASDAQ:APTI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $52.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.93 million. Apptio had a negative return on equity of 33.48% and a negative net margin of 13.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Apptio will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apptio news, insider John C. Morrow sold 2,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.78, for a total transaction of $55,782.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matthew S. Mcilwain sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total transaction of $809,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 572,409 shares of company stock valued at $15,561,829 over the last 90 days. 43.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. grew its position in Apptio by 3,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,875 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Apptio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Apptio by 321.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 11,633 shares during the last quarter. Crestline Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Apptio during the 4th quarter worth $309,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apptio during the 4th quarter worth $320,000. 54.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apptio

Apptio, Inc provides cloud-based technology business management (TBM) solutions to enterprises. Its cloud-based platform and SaaS applications enable IT leaders to analyze, optimize, and plan technology investments, as well as to benchmark financial and operational performance against peers. The company's TBM solutions consist of adaptive data management, which aggregates, cleanses, and correlates large amounts of customer data from various sources; and standard IT operating model and taxonomy that offers a standard model for how IT costs are captured, categorized, and allocated to IT and business services.

