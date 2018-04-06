Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Apricus Biosciences (NASDAQ:APRI) Share Price

Media stories about Apricus Biosciences (NASDAQ:APRI) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Apricus Biosciences earned a news sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the company an impact score of 46.5730698071195 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

APRI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright set a $5.00 price target on Apricus Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Apricus Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Apricus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

Shares of Apricus Biosciences stock remained flat at $$0.38 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,917,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,897. Apricus Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $3.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.53, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.34.

Apricus Biosciences (NASDAQ:APRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Apricus Biosciences will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Apricus Biosciences Company Profile

Apricus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of product candidates in the areas of urology and rheumatology. The company develops Vitaros, a topically-applied cream formulation of alprostadil used for the treatment of erectile dysfunction; and RayVa, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat Raynaud's phenomenon associated with scleroderma.

