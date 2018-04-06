Aragon (ANT) Hits One Day Volume of $260,335.00

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. Aragon has a market capitalization of $59.44 million and approximately $260,335.00 worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aragon token can now be bought for $2.26 or 0.00034079 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Liqui, EtherDelta, Bittrex and HitBTC. In the last week, Aragon has traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Aragon Profile

Aragon was first traded on May 15th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,356,214 tokens. The official website for Aragon is aragon.one. Aragon’s official message board is blog.aragon.one. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject.

According to CryptoCompare, “Aragon is a decentralized platform built on the Ethereum network. It allows users to manage entire organizations on the blockchain offering several tools that allow users to managed these decentralized organizations with efficiency. The ANT will enable its holders to govern the Aragon Network. “

Buying and Selling Aragon

Aragon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Bittrex, HitBTC and EtherDelta. It is not currently possible to buy Aragon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aragon must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aragon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

