Aragon (ANT) Price Tops $2.28

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. Aragon has a total market capitalization of $60.09 million and $249,912.00 worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aragon token can now be purchased for approximately $2.28 or 0.00034568 BTC on exchanges including Liqui, HitBTC, EtherDelta and Bittrex. In the last seven days, Aragon has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00007149 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002920 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.98 or 0.00682107 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00014219 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015167 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00184790 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00035617 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00045479 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Aragon Token Profile

Aragon’s genesis date was May 15th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,356,214 tokens. The official website for Aragon is aragon.one. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject. The official message board for Aragon is blog.aragon.one.

According to CryptoCompare, “Aragon is a decentralized platform built on the Ethereum network. It allows users to manage entire organizations on the blockchain offering several tools that allow users to managed these decentralized organizations with efficiency. The ANT will enable its holders to govern the Aragon Network. “

Aragon Token Trading

Aragon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, HitBTC, Liqui and EtherDelta. It is not currently possible to buy Aragon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aragon must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aragon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for Aragon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aragon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.