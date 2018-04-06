Aralez Pharmaceuticals (ARLZ) Given Buy Rating at Chardan Capital

Aralez Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARLZ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Chardan Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, March 20th.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bloom Burton downgraded Aralez Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. HC Wainwright set a $6.00 price target on shares of Aralez Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th.

NASDAQ:ARLZ opened at $1.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.05, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.51, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.59. Aralez Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $2.98.

Aralez Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARLZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $28.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.75 million. Aralez Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 118.18% and a negative return on equity of 170.42%. equities research analysts predict that Aralez Pharmaceuticals will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aralez Pharmaceuticals stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Aralez Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARLZ) by 159.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 261,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 160,621 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.39% of Aralez Pharmaceuticals worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 17.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aralez Pharmaceuticals

Aralez Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United States and Canada. It engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing products primarily in cardiovascular disease, pain, and other specialty areas. It offers Yosprala for patients who require aspirin for secondary prevention of cardiovascular and cerebrovascular events; Toprol-XL, a cardioselective beta-blocker indicated for the treatment of hypertension; Fibricor, a fenofibric acid for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia; Zontivity for the reduction of thrombotic cardiovascular events in patients; Cambia, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID) for the acute treatment of migraine attacks; Fiorinal and Fiorinal C for the relief of tension type headaches; and Soriatane for the treatment of severe psoriasis and other disorders of keratinization.

