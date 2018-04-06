Arbor Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in General Motors (GM)

Arbor Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,804 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,241 shares during the period. General Motors accounts for about 3.3% of Arbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Arbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $4,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in General Motors in the 3rd quarter worth $119,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in General Motors in the 4th quarter worth $123,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in General Motors in the 4th quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Stumpf Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. 73.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on GM. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of General Motors from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Vetr cut shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.96 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $40.00 to $41.38 in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.65.

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $38.00 on Friday. General Motors has a 52 week low of $31.92 and a 52 week high of $46.76. The company has a market capitalization of $51,828.41, a P/E ratio of 5.74, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.89.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.31. General Motors had a positive return on equity of 22.86% and a negative net margin of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $34.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 9th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 8th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.96%.

In other General Motors news, insider Charles K. Stevens III sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $1,263,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,445,450.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Barry L. Engle II sold 50,443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $2,269,935.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,569,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,294,848 shares of company stock valued at $1,600,664,861. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About General Motors

General Motors Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

